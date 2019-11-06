Cox was left with serious brain injuries after being struck on the head in April 2018, with one Roma fan sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.

The 54-year-old, along with his family, will be hosted by Liverpool on Sunday for the club’s crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean and his family back to Anfield," chief executive Peter Moore said.

Sean Cox and family members in attendance prior to the Sean Cox Fundraiser match between the Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool FC Legends at the Aviva Stadium in DublinGetty Images

"I am sure it will be an emotional return for the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

"The way that our fans have supported Sean and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday."

Earlier this year, a Liverpool legends charity match against a Republic of Ireland XI raised £640,000 for Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Cox recently moved to a neurological facility in England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme after spending the past 18 months undergoing treatment in Ireland.