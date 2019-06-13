PA Sport

Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Reds open up against promoted Norwich

By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Liverpool resume their quest to win the Premier League title by opening the 2019-20 season with a Friday night fixture against promoted Norwich.

Liverpool's first clash with the team who deprived them of the Premier League trophy in 2018-19, Manchester City, comes with a fixture at Anfield on November 9 - with the return fixture coming on April 4.

After a relatively gentle start, Liverpool then face back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham in October. A trip to Aston Villa follows on November 2 before the trip to City.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes on December 4 at Anfield.

KEY DATES

Date Opponent
09/08 (opening day) Norwich City (H)
19/09 Manchester United (A)
09/11 Manchester City (H)
04/12 Everton (H)
26/12 (Boxing Day) Leicester City (A)
01/01 (New Year's Day) Sheffield United (H)
18/01 Manchester United (H)
14/03 Everton (A)
04/04 Manchester City (A)
17/05 (final day) Newcastle United (A)
