Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Reds open up against promoted Norwich

Liverpool's first clash with the team who deprived them of the Premier League trophy in 2018-19, Manchester City, comes with a fixture at Anfield on November 9 - with the return fixture coming on April 4.

After a relatively gentle start, Liverpool then face back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham in October. A trip to Aston Villa follows on November 2 before the trip to City.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes on December 4 at Anfield.

KEY DATES