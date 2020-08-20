Liverpool host Leeds on opening day: See their full fixture list

Liverpool's 2020-21 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with the defendng champions starting off with a home match against promoted Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a daunting proposition for Marcelo Bielsa's outfit, with Leeds returning to the Premier League after 16 years in the wilderness.

Liverpool take on Leeds at Anfield on September 12, before travelling to Chelsea and hosting Arsenal in their next two matches.

On October 17, they travel to Goodison for the first Merseyside derby of the season, with the return fixture coming on February 20, and on November 7 it's a trip to likely title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool's first derby with Manchester United comes on January 16 and their trip to Old Trafford is on May 1. Liverpool conclude their campaign with a home match against Crystal Palace on May 25.

FULL PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURE LIST

September

12 – Leeds United (H)

19 – Chelsea (A)

26 – Arsenal (H)

October

3 – Aston Villa (A)

17 – Everton (A)

24 – Sheffield United (H)

31 – West Ham United (H)

November

7 – Manchester City (A)

21 – Leicester City (H)

28 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

December

5 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

12 – Fulham (A)

16 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

19 – Crystal Palace (A)

26 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

28 – Newcastle United (A)

January

2 – Southampton (A)

13 – Burnley (H)

16 – Manchester United (H)

27 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

30 – West Ham United (A)

February

3 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

6 – Manchester City (H)

13 – Leicester City (A)

20 – Everton (H)

27 – Sheffield United (A)

March

6 – Fulham (H)

13 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

20 – Chelsea (H)

April

3 – Arsenal (A)

10 – Aston Villa (H)

17 – Leeds United (A)

24 – Newcastle United (H)

May

1 – Manchester United (A)

8 – Southampton (H)

11 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

15 – Burnley (A)

23 – Crystal Palace (H)

