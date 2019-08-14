Liverpool's Adrian: Super Cup caps a crazy week

The former West Ham keeper only signed for the Merseysiders on August 5, but was thrust into the spotlight following an injury to Alisson in the Premier League opener against Norwich.

It meant Adrian was handed his full debut for the club in the Super Cup final and he responded with the crucial save to deny Tammy Abraham and a clinch a 5-4 success on penalties.

"Welcome to Liverpool," said Adrian as he reflected on his dramatic start to life with the Reds.

"It was a crazy week. I'm really happy for the team and really happy to get that trophy. I'm really happy to play here for Liverpool and for the fans. It was a long game, but at the end it was a great finish for us."

Chelsea struck early through Olivier Giroud, but Sadio Mane's double ensured Liverpool came back to lead 2-1 in extra time.

Adrian was then adjudged to have brought down Abraham, despite replays suggesting there was very minimal contact. Jorginho converted the penalty and Adrian admitted he was frustrated by the decision.

He said: "I tried to stop when I saw him [Abraham]. He touched me and I touched him with my feet. I think he was looking for it. I'd have to see it again.

"I told the referee, but at the end of the day we got the trophy and we need to enjoy tonight."

Jordan Henderson, who lifted his second trophy as Liverpool captain, was also full of praise for Adrian's impact.

Henderson added: "It was a tough game. Chelsea are a good side. It's not a great way to lose on penalties like we did in the Community Shield, but thankfully we won this one.

"I'm delighted for Adrian, who has just come into the club, but is the hero tonight. A lot has been asked of him straight from the off. It's been a great start for him and hopefully he continue this run of form now.

"We are delighted to win. We want to win as many trophies as we can. We've got to enjoy it now, but then we must focus on recovery for a big game Saturday."