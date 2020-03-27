The streets around Anfield are deserted. Pubs are shuttered. A football club should be the hub of a community but for now there is only silence. The old stadium sits alone with its ghosts.

It should have been so different. If the game had not been placed on hiatus, Liverpool might have already sewn up the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team are 25 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to play. Merseyside was primed for celebration. Then Coronavirus intervened.

“It’s massively frustrating,” said Andy Heaton from the Anfield Wrap, Liverpool’s most prominent multimedia fan site. “The end of the season was supposed to be a procession. In all likelihood we would have lifted the title by now. We should be champions. Considering we’re still in March, that's absolutely remarkable.”

There are no thoughts of parades at the moment and winning silverware is not the most important thing on the agenda for Kopites. “Given the severity of the situation with the virus, it’s hard to focus on football,” Heaton said. “I’d like to be upset about the delay to the season but I don’t know anyone who goes the game – or in the wider fanbase – who’s moaning about calling fixtures off. There are more important matters.”

A general view of an empty concourse at Liverpool Football Club's Anfield stadium as concerns escalate over the spreading of COVID-19 CoronavirusGetty Images

Heaton is too young to remember the last time Liverpool won the league. An entire generation has been born and grown to adulthood since the club were champions. His sentiments are echoed by those who can recall the glory years of the 1980s. Richie Greaves is a Hillsborough survivor and season ticket holder. More than most, he knows football is not a matter of life or death. Greaves quickly came to terms with the new reality. “I was gutted when the games first got called off,” he said. “We were so close to winning it again after so long. But it rapidly became clear that it was right to push football on to the back burner. We are talking about people's lives here. It’s about getting priorities right.”

Karl Coppack takes a similar view. The writer and campaigner has attended the majority of matches this season and has been counting down the games for months, waiting for the team to build an unassailable points gap. “Week after week we’ve come out of grounds saying, ‘that’s three points nearer,’" he said. "The performances - who played well and who was off their game - didn’t matter. All we wanted was for them to get over the line.

“There was a bit of panic when Karren Brady suggested that cancelling the season was a possibility but that won’t happen. It was scaremongering. Ultimately we’ll win it and I’m delighted for the younger supporters. I’ve seen loads of titles and this is their first. This one will be special, though. It’s been too long and the circumstances make it very different.”

Almost every Liverpool supporter is filled with contempt for Brady, the West Ham United executive vice-chairman, whose club are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. “Image trying to take advantage of the national crisis just to stay in the Premier League,” Heaton said. “It’s self-interest taken to disgusting levels.”

A general view of The Kop at Liverpool Football Club's Anfield stadium as concerns escalate over the spreading of COVID-19 CoronavirusGetty Images

The Anfield Wrap founder is concerned about wider issues in sport and society. “It’s easy to talk about Liverpool,” he said, “but the real questions are about the health of the nation and the game in general. Keeping it to football, a large number of clubs are in danger of going to the wall.

“And if the season was abandoned, it would not just be Liverpool who suffer. You say we’ve had an extraordinary season? Look at Sheffield United. They’ve been unbelievable. Winning the title will be great but it’s not all about us.”

There is a growing possibility that at least some of the remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors. The prospect of Jordan Henderson lifting the trophy in front of an empty Kop does not concern Coppack. “If that happens, so be it,” he said. “They won’t lock the trophy in a cupboard and hide it from us. We’ll get our celebration. They’ll show it off when the time is right.” Before the pandemic took hold, supporters were predicting wild parties on Merseyside in the aftermath of a Premier League triumph but the national lockdown means people are unlikely to flood onto the streets. Coppack is again unworried. “I’m going to be drunk for three straight months when it happens anyway,” he laughs. “We’ll have our party when it’s safe to enjoy it.”

Coppack also has a message for rival fans who think the interruption in the season somehow undermines Liverpool’s achievement. “If they want to believe the ‘tainted title’ talk, they are delusional. This team has dropped five points in 29 games. They are reigning European champions and world champions. Good luck selling the idea that they don’t deserve to win the league.”

Dusk falls over Anfield Stadium, the home Liverpool Football Club on March 13, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Heaton is impressed by the way the city’s clubs have reacted to the Coronavirus emergency. “It’s easy to talk about community values but both Liverpool and Everton have been superb in their response,” he said. “Who could have imagined that Carlo Ancelotti would be making video calls to self-isolating Evertonians to give them a boost? You would have got long odds against that. With no games there could have been a huge shortfall on the foodbank collections that happen before matches but the Liverpool players volunteered to make up the difference. Everton have been great in addressing poverty, too. Both clubs are doing the area proud.”

The wait for the title goes on but the suspension of the sport has given Greaves pause for thought. His role as an essential worker delivering vital healthcare protection products means that he drives around the deserted streets. “I passed the pub where we all meet up before the game,” he said. “I got emotional. I wish we were all meeting up now.

“Sometimes, when it’s freezing and raining, you think, ‘can I be bothered going to the match?’ This has put everything into perspective. We sometimes take football, like so much of life, for granted. When it comes back I’m going to relish every second of it, title or no title.”