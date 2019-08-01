Liverpool's Harvey Elliott apologises for Kane comments

Elliott, the Premier League's youngest ever player, appeared to call the England captain a "f***ing m***" on Snapchat after the Champions League final.

However the 16-year-old, who moved to Liverpool from Fulham in July, has sought to distance himself from the comments, apologising on Instagram Stories.

"I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless," he said.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet."

Liverpool defeated Tottenham in June's Champions League final, triumphing 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.