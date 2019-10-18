The terms of the new deal were not disclosed but British media reported the 28-year-old agreed a five-year contract until 2024.

Matip has established himself alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence, playing an integral part in their Champions League success last season.

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club," he said in a statement. "There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do."

After missing Liverpool's last two matches against Salzburg and Leicester City due to a minor knock, Matip has rejoined the squad ahead of Sunday's league clash against Manchester United.