Liverpool sign Spanish goalkeeper Adrian

The Spaniard lost his place in the London club's first team to Lukasz Fabianski last term and was released at the conclusion of the season.

Liverpool have now snapped him up after Simon Mignolet was allowed to complete a transfer to Club Brugge as they look to provide back-up to Alisson Becker.

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible,” he told Liverpool's official website.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

“Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”