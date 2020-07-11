Pope and Rodriguez end Liverpool’s long winning run at Anfield

Premier League, Anfield – Liverpool 1 (Robertson 34’) Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 69’)

Liverpool's bid to secure the Premier League points record suffered a knock as Burnley earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Reds dominated for the majority of the contest and deservedly took an interval lead courtesy of Andy Robertson's wonderful 34th minute header.

Burnley had offered very little as an attacking threat up to that point and were grateful to Nick Pope for producing a series of superb saves to keep them in it.

The pattern continued in the second half with Roberto Firmino hitting the post, before Jay Rodriguez stunned the champions when he swept home following a long free kick 21 minutes from time.

The result means Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to equal the Premier League record for most home victories in a single campaign as they dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season. It also moved the Merseysiders on to 93 points, seven adrift of Manchester City's 2017-18 record of 100, with three games to go.

Burnley edge up to ninth as Sean Dyche's men continued their fine form. The Clarets, who have lost just once in 13 league outings, now host Wolves on Wednesday, while Liverpool visit Arsenal.

TALKING POINT

Frustration for the champions. It was a rare afternoon of Anfield frustration for Liverpool. The Reds may have seen a 24-match winning streak in the league come to an end here, but they could also have waved goodbye to what is now a 58-game unbeaten run. Substitute Jóhann Gudmundsson hit the bar with just three minutes remaining as the Clarets finished strongly. Most of the records the Merseysiders are chasing remain on the table, but there is little margin for error now with Arsenal (a), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (a) to come.

Mohamed Salah against Burnley Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nick Pope (Burnley). Rodriguez may have got that priceless equaliser, but it was Pope who deserves the plaudits. The Burnley stopper further enhanced his reputation with some excellent goalkeeping and it was his defiance in the first half that laid the foundations for a share of the spoils.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks with Nick Pope of Burnley following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on July 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavir Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Williams 7, Gomez 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 8, Fabinho 8, Wijnaldum 7, Jones 7, Firmino 7, Mane 7, Salah 7. Subs: Alexander-Arnold 7, Keita 6, Oxlade Chamberlain n/a.



Burnley : Pope 9, Bardsley 7, Tarkowski 8, Long 8, Taylor 7, Pieters 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, McNeil 7, Rodriguez 7, Wood 6. Subs: Gudmundsson 7, Vydra 6.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS



18' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Pope flings himself to his left to keep out Salah's volley after the Clarets had struggled to deal with a high ball over the top.

34' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Burnley. Robertson guides a wonderful header into the far corner from Fabinho's angled ball to the right of the Burnley area.

49' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Still no PL goal at Anfield for Firmino this term as he sees a scuffed shot from the left side of the area come back off the far post.

69' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Burnley. The Clarets are level! It's a superb shot on the turn from Rodriguez after he pounced upon a header back across goal from a long free kick.

87' - BURNLEY CHANCE! Almost a winner for Burnley. Gudmundsson smashes a shot against the bar after Alisson had punched a cross straight into his path.

KEY STATS

Robertson is the 14th Liverpool player to score a league goal at Anfield this season, only in 1992-93 (15, excluding own-goals) have they had more different players score at home in a Premier League campaign.

Rodriguez has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League games (three goals & one assist), one more goal involvement than he managed in his previous 19 matches in the competition.

Liverpool had 23 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League game they failed to win since December 2017 (23 vs Everton).

