Football
Premier League

Liverpool survive Chelsea fightback to win eight-goal thriller

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (L) celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMike Gibbons
an hour ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Anfield, Premier League: Liverpool 5 (Keita 23, Alexander-Arnold 38, Wijnaldum 43, Firmino 55, Oxlade-Chamberlain 84) Chelsea 3 (Giroud 45+3, Abraham 61, Pulisic 73)

Liverpool held off a thrilling fightback from Chelsea to win a captivating game 5-3 at Anfield.

The Premier League champions looked to be cruising to victory as Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum scored in the first half to make it 3-0.

Olivier Giroud pulled a goal back just before the break but Roberto Firmino made it 4-1 in the 55th minute.

The introduction of Christian Pulisic sparked Chelsea as he set up Tammy Abraham and then scored himself, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted Liverpool’s fifth to finally secure victory.

The result means Chelsea head into the final day of the season in fourth place, level on points with third-placed Manchester United and one ahead of Leicester.

More to follow

What's On