Van Dijk and Salah down United as relentless Liverpool move closer to Premier League title

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool 16 - ! - points clear at the top of the table, despite a spirited effort from United. For the first time in 30 years, the league title is coming to Anfield; all that remains to be seen is how many records they break and whether they can add any other trophies to it.

Looking at the respective XIs it was hard to see what united could possibly do, shorn of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and the freshly nobbled Marcus Rashford. But they actually started the better of the two sides until, on 15 minutes, they gifted an opener, Virgil van Dijk allowed virtually a free header with which to send Trent Alexander-Arnold's header past David de Gea.

Liverpool might well have made the game safe in the period which followed, Roberto Firmino having a goal disallowed by VAR while various chances were missed. United, though, came back into things before the break and Andreas Pereira ought to have equalised, sliding in at the far post.

At the start of the second half, Liverpool flew at United, Jordan Henderson drawing a fine save from De Gea. But United hung in there and ought to have equalised when Anthony Martial found himself with a sight of goal, only to smash over the bar. They maintained the pressure, though but lacked the class and composure to take advantage at key moments and, as they piled forwards in injury-time, Alisson sent a kick towards Salah who advanced and slotted home.

So, if we didn't know already - which we did - Liverpool will be champions of England again, while United received yet more evidence of the chasm they must bridge, at the same time as proving that they are going in the right direction.

TALKING POINT

Do the Glazers care? No they do not. United badly needed more players than they signed in the summer, and with the injuries they have they need them even more badly now. Yet with 19 days of January gone, they have done nothing, because as far as the owners are concerned the club exists to pay them dividends, not to be good at association football.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Scored the winner and did just enough at key moments, most particularly in flying across the box when Martial had United's best chance. Martial was spooked and finished as such, his usual calmness forsaking him; had Van Dijk stayed at home, his team would probably have conceded an equaliser.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-arnold 6, Gomez 6, Van Dijk 8, Robertson 6, Henderson 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6. Subs: Lallana 6, Origi 6, Fabinho 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, Williams 7, Matic 7, Fred 8, Pereira 6, James 5, Martial 6. Subs: Greenwood 6, Mata 6, Dalot 6.

KEY STATS

Liverpool have scored 14 set-pieces goals this season, more than any team in the league; United have conceded eight goals from corners this season, more than any team in the league.

Liverpool have taken 91 points from the last 93 available, winning 31, drawing 1 and losing 0.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United (Van Dijk) It's been a good start for United ... until it hasn't. The corner is a good one, into the heart of the box, and somehow Williams finds himself tracking Van Dijk in a total mismatch, while Maguire, whose man he probably was, is too far away to prevent him punishing a header past De Gea. Liverpool are good at set-pieces United are not.



25’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (Firmino) De Gea goes to collect a high ball that should be easy for him, except Van Dijk challenges- that looked a foul to me - but it's close and he spills it! Naturally Lindelof panics and lashes his clearance to Firmino, and he bends a luscious finish into the near post! United are in all sorts!



26’ - NO GOAL! United players go mad and VAR adjudges Van Dijk made no attempt to play the ball! But the way this is going, there's second isn't far off.



41’ - United keep possession well - please do not adjust your sets - and Martial, who's drifted left, lifts a lovely ball over the top to Wan-Bissaka. He might shoot but instead pokes across, but Pereira, sliding in, can't quite get the contact he needs; if he'd gone with his left foot, he'd have had a split-second longer to get there, but went with his right and skewed wide.



47’ - But here come Liverpool again, Robertson dashing by a spent Wan-Bissaka and sending a low cross into the middle as Shaw falls over - of course he does - and all Salah has to do is sweep home. But he somehow miskicks, sending the ball from his left against his right, and De Gea scrambles around the post. He's still not scored against United, though has a fair way to go until he's in Ian Rush territory. A poor header from Maguire allows Salah to break and Lindelof totally loses Mane - he's having yet another mare - and Mane is in! He shoots straight, low and hard, seeking the near-post corner, but De Gea extends a go-go Gadget leg to make a signature save. Really, though, he shouldn't have smelt it.



48’ - Brilliant save! Henderson dances into space across the face of the box and has options , but instead opts to panel one with his laces, that De Gea somehow tips onto the post as it screeches past him! Liverpool are on one here!



59’ - United are having a little period, and Martial drifts left, plays a one-two off Pereira and he's in. But instead of his usual calm finish, he sees Van Dijk coming and spooked, swipes one that flies high! That was as good a chance as United are likely to get.



90+3’ - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (Salah) Alisson collects another aimless cross and sends a fine pass into space for Salah to chase. James goes with him, for reasons known best to himself doesn't bring him down, and Salah holds him off then slots home. He has his goal against United!



