Liverpool will cherish Premier League trophy lift, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to prepare for "the most special moments" of their lives when they lift the Premier League trophy on Wednesday.

The Merseyside team have won their first Premier League title, ending a 30-year wait since they last won the old Football League Division One back in 1990, and finally lift the trophy after the home game against Chelsea.

Premier League Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans: Stay at home for trophy presentation A DAY AGO

And Klopp, while making sure his troops are in the right frame of mind to tackle Frank Lampard's side, is keen to see his players enjoy themselves when making club history.

"I told the boys already that we have to prepare two things this week," he told Sky Sports.

Play Icon WATCH Arsenal confident of keeping him, but Aubameyang wants Barcelona move – Euro Papers 00:01:24

"Prepare for the game against Chelsea, which we will do in training, and we have to make sure that we really feel the right thing in the moment when it happens.

On Wednesday, we will cherish it. In this moment, we have to stop for a second, look at it, be really happy about it, enjoy it together with our fans all over the world, in heart and mind, and make it the most special moments of our life so far.

"Being here champion is the most special thing you can imagine. We all have to make it a special moment inside and keep it forever inside.

"It is so big and so incredible what the boys did, and how they did it, and for different reasons it was very challenging. We have to feel it in an appropriate way, and we will.

"We are since five matchdays or so ago a champion, which is completely special. We've had guard of honours, all the things we're not used to, then we win a game: great. We lose a game: not so great.

"I will never underestimate a defeat, but we cannot forget that we won the league in a pretty exceptional manner."

Transfers Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Harry Winks at Spurs - Paper Round 19/07/2020 AT 05:32