Liverpool will not ease up after sealing title: Klopp

Liverpool will not ease up in their nine remaining Premier League games even after they secure the wins they need to seal a first top-flight crown in 30 years, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

• The Warm-Up: Werner is going to be annoyingly good for Liverpool

The club have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City as the Premier League prepares to resume this month following the COVID-19 disruption.

Premier League Why Tottenham could be the big winners from lockdown 15 HOURS AGO

Liverpool - who posted a Black Lives Matter message on Monday - can also secure the title with a win against Everton in their first match back if City lose to Arsenal when the league restarts on June 17.

"It's nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that," Klopp told the BBC. "We know we're close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all.

"We don't want to stop winning after two games ..."

Jürgen Klopp Image credit: Getty Images

The league was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic, with teams returning to training in small groups before voting last week to return to contact training.

"I have missed it so much it's unbelievable," Klopp added.

"I know it's not the most important thing in life but it is my passion. I hope the people are looking forward to it because we are."

With the Premier League planning to play some of Liverpool's games at neutral grounds, through concern over crowds gathering, the Reds boss brought up the subject of home advantage, or the lack of it.

"We will not have the help from the crowd but no team will have that so where is the advantage? Whoever we play it is the same situation which is why I'm not too worried about it," said Klopp.

"We have tried to simulate the situation by training in the stadium and getting used to it.

Mo Salah celebrates Image credit: Eurosport

"If you look at Germany, they have not had a lot of home wins. If the alternative is not to play at all, then I will play wherever you want. I don't care."

Klopp also promised the fans that should his side secure the title, there will definitely be a parade.

He said: "I can promise that if it happens, there will be a parade as well. Whenever. Who cares! We only need one day when everybody is able to come and then we will do that."

Premier League Fabregas: Jose hugs part of his mind games 18 HOURS AGO