1. Liverpool will not finish in the top two

Got your attention? It’s hard to see how Liverpool can possibly keep their momentum going from last season, given the lack of signings and squad depth. The Premier League is increasingly boiling down to fine margins, so burnout of key players is a very real threat to their season. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? Spent the summer at the Africa Cup of Nations, even if the latter was eliminated early. Roberto Firmino? Helped Brazil win the Copa America.

Jurgen Klopp has alluded to it, saying “it’s not riding a bike, so you lose a little bit (of rhythm). It will all come back but it will be a tough start.” But when the rhythm returns, can he really be sure his attacking triumvirate won’t crack until May? With Allison injured for at least the next two weeks, and Tottenham and Arsenal all looking impressive, it’s a big ask for them to be the biggest threat to Manchester City this season.

2. Newcastle will be relegated

Newcastle United have had an abysmal start to the season after losing their first two games. While a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal may have given them hope, a 3-1 defeat to Norwich was the required wake-up call. The club were overperforming under Rafael Benitez but that’s now changed. A lack of investment from the owner coupled with the underwhelming appointment of Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle with a Championship-standard squad and a Championship-standard manager. This story will have an inevitable outcome.

3. Leicester will break into the top six

Leicester, Wolves and Everton are the three teams most capable of breaking into the top six. Wolves were closest last season but with European duties on the horizon, Leicester will be the team to go one better. Chelsea are geared up for a flop season, while Manchester United always have a whiff of self-destruction. Leicester’s squad contains some quality hungry talent in the likes of Ben Chilwell, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans – all capable of making a bigger name for themselves this season. Of course, they still have Jamie Vardy upfront and while he may be 32, he should have a few seasons of consistent goalscoring left in him yet.

4. Solskjaer will leave United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was never intended to get the job on a permanent basis. Recruited in 2018 as interim manager, only an unfathomable run of form saw him land the role in extended fashion. It was a rushed decision. Once the contract was signed, United’s form took a dive – going from 14 wins out of 19, to suddenly winning just twice in the final 10 games. United have shown a lack of leadership this season, highlighted by the penalty fiasco at Wolves, and while he has done some promising work, it’s impossible to bring back the culture that was there when he was a player.

5. Pukki will hunt the Golden Boot

Norwich’s standout player? Teemu Pukki, who has bagged four goals in his first two Premier League appearances – the first player ever to do so. Looking at his last three seasons, it’s clear that Pukki has a knack for scoring having bagged 15+ goals in each campaign. He already has a hat-trick to his name following the dismantling of Newcastle and given he got 29 goals last season, a Championship high, he is a player to watch this season.