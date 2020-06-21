Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out

Paul Hassall insists that all that matters to Liverpool is winning the Premier League title – even if it takes a little longer than anticipated.

The prospect of potentially clinching a first league title in 30 years at the home of their neighbours, had some Liverpool fans licking their lips in quiet anticipation a few months back.

Of course, it needed results to go a certain way and feels like a long time ago, in a pre-Covid-19 world now.

Manchester City's win over Arsenal on Wednesday night put paid to that scenario as football on these shores finally returned, and ensured Evertonians could sleep relatively easy, or slightly easier, ahead of the 236th Merseyside derby.

This latest clash between red and blue was billed as the first of two fixtures this week that could see Liverpool finally crowned champions - or a chance for Everton to end a run of 21 matches without a win against their biggest rivals and earn a smidgen of bragging rights.

But after all the fanfare and big build up, this was a forgettable affair that will only be remembered in the years ahead, for the fact it was set in such a surreal context. It certainly wasn't worthy of a chapter in Merseyside folklore - not even a footnote or an asterisk (more on that later).

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on June 21, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

The bigger picture is that, assuming Manchester City keep winning, Liverpool need five points from their remaining eight fixtures to claim title number 19.

Much has been said about how this title could be achieved and Liverpool's detractors will have their say following this stalemate at Goodison. It's not really surprising. At one point, the media focus was on Liverpool finishing the campaign as 'Invincibles' or that the Premier League trophy could be part of a treble to match Manchester United in 1999.

Four losses in six games across all competitions prior to the suspension of football in mid-March put paid to all of that, and there were some murmured suggestions the Reds were struggling to finish with a flourish.

That could still be the case after this uninspired draw 106 days on from their last league victory, but the simple truth is that most Kopites don't care how it's done, providing that long, long wait to finish top of the pile in England comes to an end.

Liverpool would love to surpass Manchester City's record points haul and conclude a magnificent campaign in style, and that could still happen. But if it doesn't, Jurgen Klopp and Co will still be worthy winners of the 2019-20 title.

Indeed, Klopp responded to suggestions from some of the media and rival supporters that the season could be null and void or that it would need an asterisk in typically pragmatic style. He agreed it could be, given that such an unprecedented stoppage makes it even harder to mastermind the path to becoming champions in Europe's toughest league.

He may be right, and if Liverpool were not so far clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, it could have thrown a spanner in the works. But such is the size of the Merseysiders' lead, it remains a matter of when and where they lift the trophy. It just may need a little more patience.

Given what's happened in recent months and the context of LFC's 30-year title drought, Kopites are used to that by now - and all that matters is that they finally see their side get their hands on that elusive trophy, even if it isn't the title party in L4 that was previously envisaged.

