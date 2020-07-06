Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott signs first professional contract – ‘A dream come true’

Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool having been eligible to do so after turning 17 in April.

The forward’s first senior deal comes almost a year after he joined from Fulham, while he has gone on to make eight first-team appearances for the Premier League champions.

The lifelong Liverpool supporter made his debut against MK Dons in the League Cup last September, which made him the club’s second youngest ever debutant.

Elliott told the club’s website: “I think since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey so far. I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family. I'm excited to see what the future holds and I'm just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.

“I think it's every boy's dream to play under someone like Jurgen. Even his coaching staff as well, they're all top people. For a boy to be in and around coaching like that, it's just crazy.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: “Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities – we have seen them this season in the first team and U23s.

“I love his attitude – love his enthusiasm – love his bravery – love the fact he has the right amount of football confidence and cheekiness.

I think the public maybe doesn’t know the real Harvey yet and part of that is because we have looked to shield and protect him. But he is such a nice, polite, humble boy – who is appreciative of the talent and opportunity he has – and just loves football.

“What is critical – so important – is that he is given time and space to develop. He will get that from us. He needs to be allowed to make mistakes while he learns and not feel more pressure than is right and fair.

“He is young and he is in the early stages of his development still. What is great is that he has the perfect culture here and we will protect him. The senior players and the coaches really care about him and are as excited as I am about his future. So, we will all be part of his story as it unfolds.

“He wants to achieve all his football dreams at LFC. Brilliant. Because of his commitment to us, with this contract, we have a chance to see if we can achieve this together.

“We now have shared responsibility. He must remain committed to learning and improvement and we must ensure he has the opportunity to do that.”

