Liverpool’s Premier League title win in numbers

Liverpool are Premier League champions. We run through the numbers behind their title win...

30 – Years since their last title win

The number you will see everywhere. The 30-year wait is over. Since 1990 Liverpool had some near misses, but it was to be three decades before another top-flight title.

11,016 – Days since their last title win

If we’re being even more precise, there were 11,016 days between April 28, 1990 – the day of their First Division triumph – and June 25, 2020, the day Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea, allowing Liverpool to confirm the title.

5 – Runners-up finishes since the 1990 title

Liverpool finished runners-up in 1990-91, 2001-02, 2008-09, 2013-14 and 2018-19.

4 – Years Klopp said it would take for Liverpool to win title

It turned out to be five… but Klopp will be forgiven. The German, in his first press conference when appointed Liverpool boss in October 2015, said he was “pretty sure” he could steer the club to league glory if given the time.

"It is all the people are interested in but you don't take history in your backpack and carry it with you for 25 years. We can wait for it but I don't want to say we can wait 20 years,” he said.

"If we sit here in four years I think we'll have won one title - I'm pretty sure. If not, the next one may be in Switzerland."

17 - Trophies between title wins

It was not all doom and doom during those 30 years, with the club winning almost everything else:

Two Champions Leagues – 2005, 2019

One FIFA Club World Cup – 2019

One UEFA Cup – 2001

Three FA Cups – 1992, 2001, 2006

Four League Cups – 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012

Three UEFA Super Cups – 2001, 2005, 2019

Three FA Community/Charity Shields – 1990 (shared), 2001, 2006

7 – The in-between managers

After Kenny Dalglish led Liverpool to the First Division title in 1990, and before Jurgen Klopp walked through the doors in 2015, there were seven managers who tried and failed to bring the league title to Anfield, with a returning Dalglish among them:

Graeme Souness: 1991-94

Roy Evans: 1994-98

Gerard Houllier: 1998-2004 (Joint manager with Evans in 1998)

Rafa Benitez: 2004-10

Roy Hodgson: 2010-11

Kenny Dalglish: 2011-12

Brendan Rodgers: 2012-15

