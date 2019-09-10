Lo Celso set for lengthy injury lay-off

The 23-year-old, who is on loan in north London from Real Betis, picked up a hip injury while representing his country.

Lo Celso claimed after the game that the knock was "nothing to worry about" but it now appears that he will miss several weeks of action.

"Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury," a club statement read.

"The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October."

Lo Celso has made a low-key start to his Tottenham career, making just three substitute appearances in the Premier League after spending much of the summer with his country at the Copa America.

Nonetheless, he is highly rated by manager and compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, who told an Argentine radio station this week: "He is a great footballer, he only needs time to adapt."