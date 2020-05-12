London Mayor Sadiq Khan opposes the Premier League plan to restart football in June in the capital, with his office telling the Evening Standard that football should only return once it “is safe to do so.”

The British government announced on Monday that sport could provisionally return behind closed doors from June 1, with the Premier League pencilling in a potential return on June 12.

The plan, named Project Restart, has proposed that games be held at neutral venues, with London potentially hosting 22 of the remaining 92 games.

However, London Mayor Khan is wary of over-burdening the capital’s healthcare infrastructure, his office told the Standard.

A spokesperson for the mayor told the Standard:

Sadiq is extremely keen for the Premier League and professional sport in general to resume. However, with the country still in the grips of this crisis, and hundreds of people dying every day, he believes that it is too early to be discussing the resumption of the Premier League and top-flight sport in the capital.

“As a Liverpool fan, Sadiq of course wants the Premier League to return, but it can only happen when it is safe to do so, and it cannot place any extra burden on the NHS and emergency services.”

