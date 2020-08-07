Football
Premier League

Lucas Torreira considering his Arsenal future amid reported AC Milan interest

torreira out

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Lucas Torreira insists he will think about his future at Arsenal, but for now remains happy at the club.

Torreira endured a challenging second season in England, firstly being played out of position by Unai Emery and then suffering a fractured ankle against Portsmouth in March.

AC Milan showed an interest in the midfielder in January, with Napoli also keen on bringing him back to Serie A, but reports suggest Milan are the frontrunners this summer if Arsenal agree to sell.

Torreira is relaxed about the situation, though, and will take time to consider his options.

"Today I need to think about my future," he told Uruguayan radio station Sport890.

I have a contract with the club and I have to respect it, obviously if it's my turn to go out it'll be for the best. You have to be calm and wait.
