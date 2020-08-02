Man City-bound Ferran Torres: I always think that I am the best

Afternoon Session, Day 3
New Manchester City player Ferran Torres said he 'dreams to be the best player in the world' as the Spaniard signed with Pep Guardiola's team.
Sir Alex Ferguson received a VERY late call from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Premier League - the ex-Man Utd boss took it in good spirits!
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that finishing third from the position he took over the club is a massive achievement.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Don Balon are reporting that Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Phil Foden in 2021.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are reportedly plotting a surprise summer swap deal with his former club Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has a small hope that Kylian Mbappe will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta.
A deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Milan is not impossible, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Sadly for Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan don't want to keep him and nor do Bayern Munich... but there's a coach at Tottenham who fancies a cut-price deal.