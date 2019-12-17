Man City will make Arsenal pay... but won't stand in their way

Mikel Arteta is close to becoming Arsenal’s new head coach, but Manchester City will make the club pay heavily after being left in the dark regarding negotiations, the Mirror reports. City could demand a seven-figure fee from Arsenal as they pursue Pep Guardiola’s assistant. Arteta was visited by Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy on Sunday night, and is said to have held talks with owner Josh Kroenke on Monday.

Paper Round’s view: A bold move for Arsenal, but for different reasons to Everton. Hiring a former captain without managerial experience is a risk, but one they seem willing to take. Arteta wasn’t exactly part of Arsenal’s glory years under Arsene Wenger, but he’s spent enough time under Guardiola to know what it takes to win. Whether he can bring that mentality and implement it at the Emirates will prove to be his biggest obstacle.

Where’s Carlo?

There was some confusion regarding Carlo Ancelotti’s whereabouts on Monday, but be it Rome or London, it was widely reported that the Italian was nearing a move to Everton. The Telegraph claims talks were held in Munich as Everton look to bring Ancelotti in before the home match at Arsenal on Saturday, while the Daily Mail reports the former Chelsea boss held positive talks with the club, who will look to keep current interim manager Duncan Ferguson as part of their backroom staff.

Paper Round’s view: Is this actually happening? It is an incredibly audacious move from Everton, but why not aim high. The reports around this contrast from Ancelotti wanting a break from management, to the Italian likely to be sitting in the Goodison Park dugout on Saturday. It is difficult to know who to believe.

Chelsea’s forward thinking

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha are among the attacking options Chelsea are looking into as Frank Lampard looks to start spending his £150m transfer budget, the Telegraph reports. After their transfer ban was lifted, Chelsea are free to bring players in during the mid-season window next month, and while Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Sancho in January, the Blues could move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey or Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. Strikers Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele are also said to be on Chelsea’s list, but RB Leipzig and Lyon would respectively be unwilling to offload their forwards.

Paper Round’s view: A lot of pressure has been placed on Chelsea’s young guns, and though Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have performed admirably, they could do with some big names to provide some healthy competition.

Matic to Inter?

Nemanja Matic will reportedly leave Manchester United this January with Inter keen to reunite the midfielder with boss Antonio Conte, the Telegraph reports. Conte and Matic worked together at Chelsea, and now the Serbian is looking for a move away from United after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham fans, rejoice, another former manager wants to snap up Matic, it would seem.