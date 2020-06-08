A hearing for Manchester City’s two-year European ban will start at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday

A hearing for Manchester City’s two-year European ban will start at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday. It is set to be a crucial week that will dictate the future of the club and its players…

City's two-year ban: The background

Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30 million by UEFA in February.

City were hit with the ban after an independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) took the decision, explaining that City had been found guilty of "serious breaches" of FFP.

The Premier League champions said at the time that they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the ban and stated their intention to appeal.

The CAS hearing will start on June 8 and last three days, while a decision is expected in August.

Should CAS uphold the ban, then City’s nine-year Champions League run would come to an end, while it would also see fifth place in the Premier League enter Europe’s premier competition next season.

The club's response: 'Simply not true'

“The allegations are not true. They are simply not true,” City CEO Ferran Soriano said in a statement in February.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City, and Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

“We provided the evidence but in the end this FFP Investigatory Chamber relied more on out of context stolen emails than all the other evidence we provided of what actually happened and I think it is normal that we feel like we feel.

“Ultimately based on our experience and our perception this seems to be less about justice and more about politics."

If the ban is upheld, will Guardiola stay?

The prospect of City missing out on two years in the Champions League will ultimately lead to the future of the club's stars coming under the spotlight.

Pep Guardiola has won two Premier Leagues at City Image credit: Getty Images

Manager Pep Guardiola is arguably the club's biggest draw, and he has already spoken of his desire to stay regardless of the outcome.

"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola told Sky Sports in February.

We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here. I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible. If they don't sack me I will stay here 100 per cent.

But what about De Bruyne?

On the pitch, Kevin De Bruyne is the star name among a handful of world-class players, a candidate for individual Premier League awards despite Liverpool's dominance, and at 28 a player who is truly in their prime.

Kevin De Bruyne Image credit: Getty Images

In May, the Belgian admitted he is considering his future following the ban, meaning the hearing could have a crucial say in whether De Bruyne stays or goes.

De Bruyne told Belgian newspaper HLN: "I'm just waiting. The club has told us that they are going to appeal and that they are almost 100 per cent sure they are in the right. That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen.

I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without European football] would be a long time. If it is one year I might see.

If De Bruyne goes, could others follow?

It is all speculation at this stage, but should the ban be upheld and De Bruyne decides to move on, then others could follow in pursuit of Champions League football.

"Two years would be a long time," says De Bruyne, and for that reason you could look at any number of players who are entering the final stages of their career at the top and wonder if they would rather spend those years in the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling - Could he leave if the ban is upheld? Image credit: Getty Images

Likewise, it could fast forward transfers that could have taken place in 2021 or 2022, while City would look to sell given that missing out on a Champions League season would cost City as much as £100 million in prize money and broadcast revenue, as well as matchday and other revenues, per Reuters.

Leroy Sane is expected to join Bayern Munich, David Silva announced his plans to leave at the end of the season, while last week Raheem Sterling emerged as a shock name on Manchester United's reported wish list.

As state, the three-day hearing could have consequences that last years.

Man City squad: Player (Age) - Contract expires - Value (per Transfermarkt)

Ederson (26) - 30.06.2025 - £50.40m

Claudio Bravo (37) - 30.06.2020 - £1.08m

Aymeric Laporte (26) - 30.06.2025- £54.00m

John Stones (26) - 30.06.2022 - £32.40m

Nicolás Otamendi (32) - 30.06.2022 - £13.05m

Benjamin Mendy (25) - 30.06.2023 - £25.20m

Oleksandr Zinchenko (23) - 30.06.2024 - £21.60m

Kyle Walker (30) - 30.06.2024 - £36.00m

João Cancelo (26) - 30.06.2025 - £32.40m

Rodri (23) - 30.06.2024 - £57.60m

Fernandinho (35) - 30.06.2021 - £7.20m

Ilkay Gündogan (29) - 30.06.2023 - £36.00m

Phil Foden (20) - 30.06.2024 - £24.30m

Kevin De Bruyne (28) - 30.06.2023 - £108.00m

David Silva (34) - 30.06.2020 - £10.80m

Raheem Sterling (25) - 30.06.2023 - £115.20m

Leroy Sané (24) - 30.06.2021 - £72.00m

Bernardo Silva (25) - 30.06.2025 - £72.00m

Riyad Mahrez (29) - 30.06.2023 - £43.20m

Gabriel Jesus (23) - 30.06.2023 - £50.40m

Sergio Agüero (32) - 30.06.2021 - £46.80m

