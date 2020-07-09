Jose Mourinho: 'Man of the match was not one of the players'

Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur shouts at his players during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium

Jose Mourinho was unhappy at the VAR decision not to award Tottenham a penalty in their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth and hinted his displeasure towards VAR official Michael Oliver.

In the first-half of a dull 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium which did little to help either side's European or relegation survival ambitions, Tottenham had a penalty appeal denied when Josh King appeared to make contact with Harry Kane in the penalty box.

The VAR team in Stockley Park - managed by Oliver - reviewed referee Paul Tierney's decision and supported his call not to award a spot-kick.

The result means Tottenham's European hopes are fading as they sit in ninth place and Mourinho was not pleased with the officiating.

"The most important moment. You know when, you know who and I don't want to say any more in relation to that," he told Sky Sports.

"Everybody knows and I do not need to say anything in relation to that. Our performance was not good enough but it was good enough to win.

"The same referee who did the VAR decision against Sheffield United - Michael Oliver. Opinions matter. It’s not only mine, everybody knows that is a penalty and when I say everybody, I mean everybody. Everybody.

He added: "I'm not saying Harry Kane scores 100% of his penalties but I think his penalty efficiency rate is very high so normally at minute five we would be winning 1-0 against a team psychologically in trouble. I think the game would have been completely different.

Like against Sheffield, the man of the match was not one of the players. Sheffield [result] I had a lot to blame myself about. Today I cannot do that.

Mourinho's Zoom post-match press conference was ended by communications problems, the Portuguese walking off without saying a word.

Howe: We're still there

He told the BBC: "That's the beauty - or not - of VAR. It looked like a goal for us at the end but unfortunately it looked like it hit Josh King's arm.

"It was a good opportunity for Harry Wilson at the end. We looked a threat and we defended well. Our midfield and defensive shape was very good.

"We can defend well and players like Kane and Son are top players and we dealt with them very well.

"We haven’t got many games left. It could be a missed opportunity but we stopped the losing run - that was vital. It gives us heart and confidence that we’re still in the fight and we’re still there."

