United have confirmed that someone was "taken ill overnight" at the club's hotel and was sent to hospital by the club's doctor.

"A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment,” Manchester United head of football communications Karen Shotbolt said in a statement to The West Australian.

"We request that medical confidentiality is respected."

Amelia Broun, a journalist for 7 News Perth, claimed that the man was in his 50s and was in a stable condition following a suspected overdose. No further details have emerged.

United kick off their preparations for the new season against Perth Glory on Saturday. On Thursday, some 10,000 Australian fans watched the club train at the WACA.