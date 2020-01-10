"He's got a chance for tomorrow [to play against Norwich]," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "It was a minor thing I don't know where the reports are coming from.

"You might have got confused with Harry Kane," he added, refering to the Spurs striker who has been ruled out until April with a ruptured tendon in his left leg.

"He's [Magure] going to go through training today and see how he is for tomorrow," Solksjaer said.

"It's not a surprise. He is a warrior and he wants to play and if there's a minor problem he will put himself up to play."

Adressing rumours about linking club captain Ashley Young with a move to Serie A leaders Inter Milan this month, Solskjaerplayed down speculation and hinted the full back will be staying at Old Trafford.

"Ashley Young is our player and our captain," the United manager added. "We have to handle the speculation and if it is needed, me and Ash will have a discussion.

"We don't have too many players fit and ready and we need the ones we have. Ash has been very good for this club. Let's see where we are in February."

Solskjaer confirmed midfielder Jesse Lingard has been ruled out of Norwich's visit by illness.

United are heading into the weekend five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Norwich are at the bottom of the league table.

Additional reporting by Reuters.