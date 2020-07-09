Man Utd have to be realistic in transfer market, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United must be pragmatic in the transfer market due to the financial impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United have been linked with big-money moves for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, but Solskjaer said the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the club's views on player valuations.

"There's got to be realism," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of United's game against struggling Aston Villa later on Thursday. "I think the whole world has changed both financially and in terms of the perception that we've got on values.

"I don't think short term or personally that this would fit me for a short space of time. I'll always think long term and try to make good deals.

"I'm always quite careful with money - my personal money as well."

Solskjaer added United were hopeful that France international Paul Pogba, who has impressed since returning from an ankle injury, would stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of next season though United have an option to extend his deal by a year.

"We want to keep the best players," Solskjaer said. "I know that since Paul came back from injury he's looking better and better.

"He's just enjoying his football and let's see where it takes us. We need players in that mid-range group so hopefully we can do something.

