Meanwhile, David de Gea suffered a groin problem on international duty but has recovered in time to start, while Paul Pogba remains out with an ankle issue.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for Diogo Dalot at right-back while Juan Mata is replaced by Victor Lindelof as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reverts to 5-3-2.

Update: An injury to Axel Tuanzebe in the warm-up has seen Marcos Rojo come into United's defence.

For Liverpool, Salah (ankle) was a doubt and does not make the squad as Divock Origi comes into the XI. Joel Matip replaces Dejan Lovren in defence.

United enter the game 14th in the Premier League table, having taken just nine points from the opening eight games.

Liverpool are aiming to stretch their lead back to eight points at the top after Manchester City beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Rojo, Lindelof, Maguire, Fred, Pereira, McTominay, James, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Garner, Williams

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Matip, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana.