United were held at Old Trafford to leave them 10th in the Premier League, with their nine-point haul after seven games their worst start to a league campaign in 30 years.

Pogba was a doubt for the Arsenal match due to an ankle problem, but was named in United’s starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United battles for possession with Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 30, 2019 in Manchester,Getty Images

Former United goalkeeper Schmeichel was highly critical of Pogba’s performance,

“If Pogba is playing in this team he needs to speed it up a bit. He was seriously slowing it down, in the first 25 minutes just basically playing the ball backwards,” Schmeichel told Stadium Astro.

“For a player of his calibre that was disappointing. I don’t understand what his role in this team is.

“Even when Ole made the substitutions and put Pogba further forward, not a lot happened. There were two very good passes in the game from Pogba but it’s two, it’s not 15.

" And I see that as a problem. He takes up so much attention. It kind of feels like he’s a problem child in this team. "

“When you have someone who takes up so much attention, we need to understand what is his role, what is he going to do for this Manchester United team? I think the players are good enough around him.

“He was kind of hiding a little bit in the first half, especially in the first half. Second half was a little bit better. Of course when he gets moved further forward his defensive responsibilities are a bit less, then he gets the ball a bit more. He’s not playing in the same way he did last season for sure.”

Schmeichel’s rant did not end there, with the Dane stating that United could no without the midfielder.

He added: “You kind of hear that around, people don’t like Pogba that much because he doesn’t do much for the team. But we’ve seen the world-class quality, how do we get him to perform that in this Manchester United team?

“I’m not saying he’s doing everything wrong, I’m more confused as to what his job is. He’s a world-class player, you expect someone like him to take charge of the game, to direct the young players, there were seven academy players today, to be the guy they can look towards and find guidance when its difficult.

“But it’s kind of the other way around which is so weird. With his statistics, sometimes you have the goalkeeper from the bottom team having the best statistics because he makes the most saves, you can’t really put much into those kind of statistics.