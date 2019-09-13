Pogba did not feature for France during the international break after picking up an ankle injury in United’s match with Southampton a fortnight ago.

The 26-year-old midfielder has played every minute of United’s league campaign so far, but Solskjaer confirmed he is unlikely to feature this weekend.

"Pogba won't be fit unless he's had a miraculous recovery overnight. He's not been ready to train at 100 per cent," Solskjaer said.

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have both been ruled out, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard both doubts as United come up against a team billed as one of their rivals to reach the top six.

United are currently eighth after picking up five points from their opening four games, and Solskjaer admitted his side cannot fall further behind.

"Leicester is always a tough game. It's a team and a club that is wanting to push for the top four I'm sure,” he added.

" We want to get the results we feel we deserve. We are coming into a busy period now, we don't want to be behind Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal. "

"I don't want to talk too much about Leicester. I see them as a good team but Man Utd is the biggest and best club in the world. I'm sure they want to get into the top four like we do.

"It's a great test and a great challenge. For our players who want to push closer to City and Liverpool, here's your chance."

Solskjaer added that he wants goalkeeper David de Gea to stay at the club as the Spaniard continues to stall on a new contract.

" I want David to stay here, he knows that. For me, David is the best goalkeeper in the world. We have seen that over the years. "

"I hope I can make sure that he will finish his career at United at the highest level. There have been loads of talks and discussions between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done."