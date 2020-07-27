'I do it my way' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts critics as Manchester United finish third

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the criticism he faced at the start of the Premier League campaign only made him more determined to succeed.

Solskjaer oversaw the club's worst start to a top-flight campaign in 30 years but United finished the season strongly, sealing third place with Sunday's 2-0 win at Leicester City.

"I don't think many were predicting it, the predictions were for us to finish sixth or seventh," Solskjaer, whose side went unbeaten in their last 14 league games, told reporters.

"I've always been made that way. If I'm getting criticised that makes me stronger in what I'm doing.

"We all have different ideas of management and I do it my way."

Solskjaer had commented earlier in the week on his squad's transformation, commenting: "We've shown that we've got the consistency, the right mentality. We're building a group and a performance culture here that we can be proud of.

"The players have shown their qualities as a group. They've taken on board what we want and they're looking more and more like a Manchester United team on the pitch. The environment there is so much better than it was before."

Former United defender Gary Neville said the win to take third spot demonstrated progress but the club still needed to invest wisely in the transfer market.

"They need more players in their squad," Neville told Sky Sports. "The last time they finished in the top four was under Jose Mourinho and they spent £170 million pounds in that summer and didn't invest it wisely."

