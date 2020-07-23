Football
Premier League

Man Utd will be '100% fresh' for Leicester clash, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts on the touchline after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on July 13, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
6 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Manchester United have had a hectic schedule recently but will be "100% fresh" for Sunday's Premier League game at Leicester City as they look to secure a Champions League spot, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United, beaten 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday, looked tired in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw against West Ham United, the fourth match in nine days for Solskjaer's side.

"We've not been dealt the best of hands with the recovery times in the last couple of weeks but that's because we've been in the FA Cup," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"That's how it is, but we've got three days now ... the extra day before Sunday will make us 100% fresh. We've given ourselves a great opportunity.

"We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we'd be OK with a draw, but we'll be going there to win. You'll prepare as you always do to go and win the game."

Manchester United are third with 63 points, above Chelsea on goal difference.

