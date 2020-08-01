Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth by mutual consent after relegation

Eddie Howe after Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League

Eddie Howe has left Bournemouth by mutual consent after the south coast club were relegated from the Premier League last weekend.

The club announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday night.

The Emirates FA Cup Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang declines to commit to Arsenal after FA Cup win 2 HOURS AGO

They tweeted the statement: "Eddie Howe has left #afcb by mutual consent.

"It's been an unbelievable journey, thank you so much for the memories Eddie."

Howe said: "Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. Now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction."

More details to follow

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona and Manchester City plot surprise summer swap deal - Euro Papers 00:01:26

Football Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy 2 HOURS AGO