City given chance to sign Maguire

The Mirror reports that Harry Maguire is now wanted by just one club, Manchester City. Manchester United had been interested in the 26-year-old defender, but were quoted an asking price of £90 million with a further £10 million in add-ons, while United valued him at £60 million. That gives Manchester City the chance to make him Aymeric Laporte’s partner next season.

Paper Round’s view: City could use English players in their squad to meet regulations over home-grown players, but Maguire is also a sturdy and reliable defender. One question is whether Maguire has enough potential to improve much further under Pep Guardiola, and another is if City can afford the fee while complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Video - Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt 01:06

PSG in talks for Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain have seen Gianluigi Buffon decide to leave the club after being told he would be second choice next season, and the Daily Mail believes they are already searching for his replacement. They are in talks with AC Milan over their 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The paper mentions a fee of £46million, and suggests that Manchester United are refusing to entertain the departure of David de Gea to the French club for less than £60 million.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on May 11, 2019Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: There are plenty of decent ‘keepers available to United should they choose to sign one after letting De Gea go for nothing, but none of them are close to him in terms of world class quality. For PSG, buying Donnarumma would solve a position in the team for a decade, perhaps even longer, and would represent enormous value for money.

Read the full story

Inter to make Lukaku offer

Inter Milan can't afford to sign Romelu Lukaku outright now, but The Sun claims they will structure a deal that allows them to bring him to the club this summer. They will pay around £9 million to take the 26-year-old Belgian international on loan for two seasons, before being obliged to buy him for £54million.

Paper Round’s view: This would see United recoup most of what they paid for Lukaku, but they would have to wait a relatively long time to get most of it back. A year’s wait might be more practical, but to United there are a few problems when it comes to cashflow - they could still replace Lukaku after getting his huge wages off the books and find a striker more capable of fitting in their style of play.

Read the full story

Newcastle search for Benitez replacement

The Telegraph reveals the problems faced by Newcastle United as they try to identify a replacement for Rafael Benitez. The shortlist consists of Patrick Vieira, Eddie Howe, Mikel Arteta and Steven Gerrard, with Sean Dyche and Steve Bruce seen as fallback options. The problem for Newcastle is that they are up for sale and the fans are in rebellious mood - there is little stability to offer prospective candidates.

Paper Round’s view: Joining Newcastle United could be a hospital pass. There are only fleeting guarantees of a transfer budget, and whoever takes the job could find themselves ousted by a new owner in a matter of weeks, before the season even starts. A man like Steve Bruce, who could not afford to turn down this compromised opportunity, is probably the right kind of candidate.

Read the full story