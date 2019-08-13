Manchester City avoid FIFA transfer ban but are handed huge fine

The back-to-back Premier League champions admitted breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of under-18 players and were handed a fine of 370,000 Swiss Francs (£315,000).

Other clubs, including Chelsea, have been banned from making transfers for similar offences but FIFA confirmed that City's admission of guilt was taken into account when it came to deliberating on their punishment.

"Manchester City FC was found to have breached, amongst others, article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany and manager Pep Guardiola celebrate their latest Premier League title winPA Sport

"The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA’s overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The decision issued by the Disciplinary Committee was notified today."

City added: "Manchester City FC can confirm that it has today received a reprimand and a CHF 370,000 fine following the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning the international transfer of players under the age of 18, particularly in relation to their trial periods and participation in friendly games.

"The Club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question. All of the breaches occurred before December 2016 when guidance on the interpretation of the provisions was issued, since which date Manchester City has been fully compliant.

"The Club regards highly and shares FIFA’s determination to ensure the protection of minors in football and has cooperated fully with the investigation which has been transparent and evidenced based at all times."

City are also being investigated by UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches.