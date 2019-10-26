Champions Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday but there was more drama surrounding VAR.

City took the lead after the break through Raheem Sterling but around twenty minutes later they appeared to have doubled their lead when Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick went all the way through.

The goal was checked to see whether Sterling had touched it but there were as an argument to be made that even if he didn't then he was still interfering with play.

The goal stood and minutes later Ilkay Gundogan sealed the result for City who had Fernandinho sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

More to follow...