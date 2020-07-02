Football
Premier League

Manchester City give Liverpool guard of honour

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Manchester City give Liverpool a guard of honour

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester City gave Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour as they took to the pitch for their game at the Etihad Stadium.

City were the closest challengers to Liverpool for the 2019-20 season but they still began the game on Thursday night 22 points behind the Reds.

Premier League

Manchester City to hear Champions League ban appeal result on July 13 - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
  • LIVE COVERAGE OF MANCHESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL

Liverpool's title win was their first in 30 years and their first of the Premier League era.

"We are going to do the guard of honour of course," said City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of the match.

"We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

Liverpool won the league when City lost to Chelsea last week, while Guardiola's side face a two-year European ban due for allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barcelona seeking summer buyer for La Masia 'nugget' - Euro Papers

00:01:38

Premier League

When you walk through a storm: why this really does mean more for Liverpool

30/06/2020 AT 18:49
Premier League

An extension of a bond at Anfield: how fans helped propel Liverpool to title

26/06/2020 AT 07:13
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolChelseaMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On