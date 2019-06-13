Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2019-20: City start with West Ham test

Pep Guardiola’s side then welcome Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium before games against Bournemouth (away), Brighton (home), Norwich (away) and Watford (home).

They host rivals Manchester United on December 7 before the return trip to Old Trafford on March 7.

And should City be in the title hunt come April, they have a favourable run-in with their final six matches against Southampton (a), Newcastle (h), Brighton (a), Bournemouth (h), Watford (a) and Norwich (h).

The season curtain-raiser between City and Liverpool in the Community Shield will take place on August 4.

