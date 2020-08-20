Manchester City Premier League fixtures: City to miss out opening PL weekend

Les joueurs de Manchester City célèbrent le but de Gabriel Jesus contre Newcastle, le 8 juillet 2020 en Premier League.
Image credit: Getty Images
Manchester City will sit out the first Premier League weekend before travelling to Wolves on September 19.
- Liverpool host Leeds on opening day: See their full fixture list
- Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Delayed start, Jose showdown, derby days
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Boxing Day showdown, favourable run-in
Because of City's late Champions League finish where they were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon at the quarter-final stage, they will play just two Premier League games in September.
Lionel Messi’s unique gifts were wasted by Barcelona, why wouldn’t he want to leave?
The first game against Wolves will be followed by their opening home clash against Leicester. They then take on Leeds at the start of October at Elland Road before the international break.
City play Arsenal on October 17 and take on champions Liverpool on November 7 and February 6.
Pep Guardiola's side face Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United between Feb 6 and March 6.
September
- 12: Aston Villa (h) postponed
- 19: Wolves (a)
- 26: Leicester (h)
October
- 3: Leeds (a)
- 17: Arsenal (h)
- 24: West Ham (a)
- 31: Sheff Utd (a)
November
- 7: Liverpool (h)
- 21: Tottenham (a)
- 28: Burnley (h)
December
- 5: Fulham (h)
- 12: Man Utd (a)
- 16: West Brom (h)
- 19: Southampton (a)
- 26: Newcastle (h)
- 28: Everton (a)
January
- 2: Chelsea (a)
- 13: Brighton (h)
- 16: Crystal Palace (h)
- 26: West Brom (a)
- 30: Sheffield United (h)
February
- 2: Burnley (a)
- 6: Liverpool (a)
- 13: Tottenham (h)
- 20: Arsenal (a)
- 27: West Ham (h)
March
- 6: Man Utd (h)
- 13: Fulham (a)
- 20: Wolves (a)
April
- 3: Leicester (a)
- 10: Leeds (h)
- 17: Aston Villa (a)
- 24: Southampton (h)
May
- 1: Crystal Palace (a)
- 8: Chelsea (h)
- 12: Newcastle (a)
- 15: Brighton (a)
- 23: Everton (h)