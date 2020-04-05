City’s chief operating officer Omar Berrada gave the news to staff in writing over the weekend after the decision was ratified by the board on Friday.

He wrote: "We can confirm, following a decision by the chairman and board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

" We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business while at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody. "

Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich have all announced they will furlough some non-playing staff.

Furloughed British workers can claim 80% of their wages up to £2,500 a month as part of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.