Manchester City thump Liverpool to trample on title party

Premier League, Etihad Stadium – Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 25 pen, Sterling 35, Foden 45, Oxlade-Chamberlain 66 og) Liverpool 0

Liverpool were brought crashing down to earth as they kicked off life as the newly-crowned champions with an emphatic 4-0 defeat at the home of the team they displaced at the summit of English football.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City paid tribute to the side that wrestled the title from their grasp with a guard of honour ahead of kick off, before tearing Jurgen Klopp's men to shreds with a clinical first half showing.

The magnificent Kevin De Bruyne was allowed far too much space to carve the visitors open with an exquisite repertoire of passing, and it was the Belgian who opened the scoring with a clinical spot kick on 25 minutes.

Raheem Sterling had won the penalty for the hosts when he was tugged back by Joe Gomez and he followed the assist up with a first league goal against his former club 10 minutes later to double the advantage.

De Bruyne then played in the impressive Phil Foden to make it three on the stroke of half time as Liverpool's defending showed more than a few signs of a hangover from their title-winning celebrations.

The Reds had actually started brightly with Mohamed Salah striking the post when the game was still goalless. However, the visitors looked a shadow of the side that have taken the league by storm this term and conceded again past the hour when substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain diverted Sterling's shot into his own net.

The defeat was only Liverpool's second of the league campaign and means City cut the gap to the top to 20 points. The Merseysiders will now dust themselves down ahead of Sunday's clash at home to Aston Villa as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League record points tally. City travel to Southampton.

Raheem Sterling celebrates for Manchester City, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

City make belated point ahead of next season. Guardiola and Co would have no doubt been smarting from having to give Liverpool a guard of honour and duly produced a clinical display to avoid having further salt rubbed in their wounds. The Merseysiders will be hugely disappointed, but will still feel they can go after the records that remain within reach. This result was always going to be academic in terms of an impact on this season and Liverpool's celebrations may well have played a part in such a rare, below par showing. It could have some significance with the next campaign in mind, but only for City's belief rather than doing any damage to Liverpool's.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). Created a flurry of chances with another passing masterclass. Capped his 150th Premier League appearance with a goal and an assist and showed just why many see him as the best midfielder in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates Manchester City's opener Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 6; Walker 6, Garcia 7, Laporte 7, Mendy 7; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 8, Gundogan 8; Foden 8, Jesus 8, Sterling 8. Subs: Mahrez 6, Cancelo 6, Bernardo n/a, Otamendi n/a.

Liverpool: Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Gomez 5, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 5; Henderson 6, Fabinho 6, Wijnaldum 5; Salah 5, Firmino 5, Mane 5. Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Origi 5, Keita 5, Williams 5, Minamino n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - LIVERPOOL HIT THE POST! City get caught out with a high line. Firmino feeds Salah, who cuts past his man before seeing a low drive crash back off the post.

25' - GOAL! Man City 1-0 Liverpool (De Bruyne). De Bruyne is ice cool as he sends Alisson the wrong with a crisp, low penalty. The spot kick was awarded when Gomez was adjudged to have tugged away at Sterling as he twisted and turned in the area.

35' - GOAL! Man City 2-0 Liverpool (Sterling). The hosts double their advantage. Foden jinks through the middle following a quick break. He feeds Sterling, who outfoxes Gomez and tucks it beyond Alisson.

45' - GOAL! Man City 3-0 Liverpool (Foden). It's three. City carve the champions open again. Foden plays a slick one-two with De Bruyne before lifting a sweet finish over Alisson.

66' - GOAL! Man City 4-0 Liverpool (Oxlade-Chamberlain og). City break at speed and make it four! De Bruyne plays in Sterling, who cuts past his man before seeing a shot diverted into his own net by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

KEY STATS

Sterling scored his first Premier League goal against former club Liverpool, in what his ninth appearance against them in the competition.

Foden has scored and assisted in the same game for the first time in the Premier League, while he is the youngest player to do so in a game against Liverpool in the competition (20y 35d).

