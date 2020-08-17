Manchester City to honour David Silva with Etihad Stadium statue

Manchester City are set to honour departing club legend David Silva with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium and a mosaic at their training ground.

Silva has spent 10 years with the club and was a key figure in all four of their Premier League titles. He also took over the captain's armband from Vincent Kompany after his departure last summer.

With City's season finishing on Saturday with a Champions League defeat to Lyon, Silva is set to leave as a free agent and join Lazio.

"David Silva’s glittering 10-year City career will be honoured in the form of a statue at the Etihad Stadium," a club statement read.

"Silva was informed of the decision by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a private conversation after his final Premier League appearance against Norwich last month.

"A training pitch with bespoke mosaic will also be dedicated to the Spanish midfielder at the City Football Academy.

"Having last year announced a similar plan to celebrate the contribution made by Vincent Kompany, the Club will unveil Silva’s lasting tribute following that of the former Belgian captain. Both sculptures will be unveiled in 2021."

