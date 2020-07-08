Five-star Man City demolish Newcastle to issue stark warning for next season

Premier League, Etihad Stadium – Manchester City 5 (Jesus 10’, Mahrez 21’, Fernandez OG 58’, Silva 65’, Sterling 90') Newcastle United 0

Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in this early evening Premier League match at the Etihad.

The hosts raced into the lead with two identikit goals in the first 21 minutes. David Silva cut the ball back from the left for Gabriel Jesus to place home the first, before Kevin De Bruyne repeated the trick by finding Riyadh Mahrez for the second.

Fernandez was unlucky to score an own goal in the 58th minute to extend the lead. David Silva curled in a glorious fee kick just before the drinks break, and then laid on a simple chance for Raheem Sterling to complete the rout in injury time.

Manchester City extend their lead in second place in the Premier League to nine points over Chelsea, while Newcastle United drop to thirteenth.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate a Manchester City goal. Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Can Manchester City find more consistent form next season? What a curious season it’s been for such a gifted side. Watching Manchester City tonight, it’s hard to reconcile that they have yet to breach the 70 point barrier this season. Since their return to action in June they have swatted aside Arsenal, Burnley, Liverpool and now Newcastle United at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 17-0 but have lost on the road to Chelsea and Southampton. Pep Guardiola needs to relocate the momentum that made City so relentless in the Premier League from 2017-19.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Silva (Manchester City)

To use the phrase ‘rolled back the years’ about David Silva tonight would suggest that he had returned to a level of form we had all thought was gone. He’s been majestic for a decade for Manchester City, and with two assists and a classy free kick tonight he showed them just what they’ll be missing when he leaves at the end of the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Otamendi 6, Stones 6, Zinchenko 7; Rodri 6, De Bruyne 7, David Silva 8; Mahrez 7, Jesus 7, Foden 8

SUBS: Walker 6, Sterling 7, Gundogan 6, Bernardo 6, Doyle 6

Newcastle United (5-4-1): Dubravka 7; Yedlin 5, Krafth 6, Schar 5, Fernandez 6, Rose 6; Lazaro 7, Shelvey 6, Bentaleb 5, Ritchie 6; Joelinton 5

SUBS: Gayle 6, Muto 6, Manquillo 6, Atsu 6, M Longstaff 6

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! Manchester City 1 (Jesus 10) Newcastle United 0 City take the lead with a beautifully simple goal. Foden gets it on the left, and slides a ball to Silva in the penalty area. Silva drills it across the six-yard box to where Jesus is waiting to side-foot the ball home.

21’ GOAL! Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 21) Newcastle United 0 This is too easy. De Bruyne gets to the byline on the left now, picked out by another lovely ball from Foden. De Bruyne vuts it back to Mahrez near the penalty spot, who sweeps it into the bottom corner. This might get ugly if Newcastle aren't careful.

41’ CHANCE! Silva steals the ball in the final third and finds Foden, who plays a quick one-two with Jesus. Foden is clean through but has to shoot quickly, and sweeps it half a yard wide from 12 yards.

58’ GOAL! Manchester City 3 (Fernandez o.g. 58) Newcastle United 0 Newcastle have put through their own net. Jesus and Foden play a lightning one-two, and Jesus tip-toes through a few challenges in the Newcastle area. As he's about to shoot the ball ricochets off Fernandez from an attempted tackle, and goes in off the post with Dubravka flailing.

65’ GOAL! Manchester City 4 (David Silva 65) Newcastle United 0 What a player he is. David Silva plants the free kick over the wall and into the net with Dubravka's feet nailed to the floor.

74’ EXCELLENT SAVE! Mahrez finds De Bruyne, who cuts it back to Silva just ten yards out. Silva drills it high at the goal but Dubravka does well to tip it over the bar.

90+1’ GOAL! Manchester City 5 (Sterling 90+1) Newcastle United 0 Newcastle cough the ball up in their own half, and leave David Silva with a three on one. Silva rolls it to Sterling in the area, who strokes his shot past Dubravka into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS

Manchester City have won 11 consecutive top-flight home games against a single opponent for the very first time in the club’s history.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has failed to win any of his 23 Premier League away games in Manchester (D4 L19), with this his ninth such defeat against City (10 v United).

Thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s strike, Manchester City are the first English top-flight side to have five different players score at least 10 league goals in a single season since Everton in 1984-85 (Sterling, De Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus, Mahrez).

Having also suffered a 0-5 defeat at Leicester earlier in the season, Newcastle have lost by at least five goals on more than one occasion in the same Premier League season for the very first time.

Manchester City completed 787 of their 840 passes this evening against Newcastle, recording a pass completion rate of 93.7% - the highest passing accuracy we have on record in the Premier League since 2003-04.

Manchester City have scored 4+ goals in three straight home Premier League games for only the second time, also doing so between September and October 2017 under Pep Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 18 Premier League goals this season for Manchester City, the most by any player in a season in the division since the Belgian himself also set up 18 in 2016-17.

David Silva has now reached 10+ assists in all competitions in all 10 of his seasons with Manchester City, with his second in this game his 121st in total for the club.

Manchester City have now won 30 of the 31 Premier League matches when Gabriel Jesus has scored, drawing the other.

