Manchester City made hard work of beating a stubborn Sheffield United side but ended up 2-0 winners at the Etihad in a game in which VAR once again played a prominent role.

City started the game knowing that Liverpool were ahead at Wolves, a game that the Club World Cup winners would go on to win and go 13 points clear.

The home side brought back Sergio Aguero to the starting line-up, but he was outshone in the first half by Lyn Mousset, who appeared to have given Sheffield United a shock lead before VAR ruled it out for offside. Minutes later, he hit the side netting.

Mousset thought he had given United the leadGetty Images

In the second half, City soon went ahead through Aguero but there was controversy and referee Chris Kavanagh blocked off John Fleck’s attempt to stop the attack, but did not touch the ball so correctly waved 'play on', leaving United’s players furious.

City then dominated what was an open and end-to-end game but were only sure of the win eight minutes from time when Kevin De Bruyne teamed up with Riyad Mahrez to score a brilliant second goal of the game, the pair combining in a devastating counter-attack that ended with Dean Henderson wrong-footed by a well-struck shot.

Talking Point - Too little, too late

The way City struggled to rouse themselves compared to a more energetic Sheffield United hints at a lethargy in the squad. Whether it is mental, physical, or both, this is obviously an imperfect setup at the Etihad. Maybe the transfer window will bring them something to freshen up the environment.

Man Of The Match - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

This was far from a vintage Manchester City performance, and it was far from De Bruyne’s best efforts too. Nonetheless, he was at the heart of the home side’s best moves and without him they may well have come away without the win today.

De Bruyne was the pick of an uninspiring City performanceGetty Images

Player Ratings

Manchester City: Bravo 6, Walker 6, Garcia 6, Fernandinho 6, Zinchenko 6, Rodrigo 6, Bernardo 6, De Bruyne 7, Sterling 6, Mahrez 7, Aguero 7. Subs: Gundogan 6, Jesus 6, Foden 6.

Sheffield United: Henderson 6, O'Connell 6, Egan 6, Basham 6, Stevens 6, Baldock 6, Norwood 6, Fleck 6, Besic 6, Robinson 6, Mousset 7. Subs: McBurnie 6, Sharp 7, McGoldrick 6.

Key Events

30’ - GOAL! NO! Manchester City 0-0 Sheffield United - Mousset denied. A great pass by Fleck beats the defence and Mousset drill low past Bravo. It's a great finish, but ruled out by VAR. City were already spitting chaff because they had been protesting about what they believed to be a foul on Aguero by Egan at the other end.

36’ - WALKER EFFORT - Walker receives the second pass from a corner, 35 yards out, and he blasts the ball miles over.

40’ - MOUSSET CHANCE - Mousset angles a run at goal and with the space narrowing, he flicks a shot at goal that clips the side netting.

48’ - BESIC SHOT - City keep the ball for a while in defence. Just revolutionising football one short pass at a time. Oh, Sheffield United have it, and now Besic sends a rocket just a yard or two away from the top corner.

52’ - GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United. Aguero scores - He receives the ball from De Bruyne and just smashes it into the roof of the net with confidence. Henderson had no chance.

82’ - GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United. De Bruyne scores - De Bruyne flicks the ball to Mahrez, who dances past two players. De Bruyne carries on his run and gets past the Algerian, who clips the ball into his path before he wrongfoots Henderson.

Key Stat