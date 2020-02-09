Manchester City vs West Ham CALLED OFF due to extreme weather conditions

As 'Storm Ciara' batters Britain, the Premier League fixture is the most high-profile of a number of sporting fixtures to have been called off.

In a short statement Manchester City announced:

" Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s Premier League match against West Ham has been postponed. "

"This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

"Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course."

The fixture was the final one for the two clubs before their winter break, with Manchester City not scheduled to play again in the Premier League until February 22 and West Ham's next match coming against Liverpool on February 24.

Five matches in the Women's Super League have also been cancelled, including the sell-out North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. Huddersfield Giants against the Leeds Rhinos is off in Rugby League's Super League, while the Women's Six Nations has been forced to call off Scotland vs England.

Horse Racing has also been heavily impacted, with the meets at Exeter Punchestown and Southwell all off.