Manchester United and Chelsea fails set up final-day drama - The Warm-Up

Manchester United and Chelsea's incompetence has teed up a dramatic final day in the Premier League, while the Championship season ended in the usual way

Chasing the Gazprom

You don’t have to like Manchester United and Chelsea to appreciate their love of the drama. A couple of wins, and the race for fourth would have been over, nice and neat and tidy. But instead, United drew with West Ham and Chelsea came out the wrong side of an 8-goal party at Anfield, so Leicester are still in the picture and things are delicately poised.

But the games, though inconclusive, did confirm a couple of things about the Champions League aspirants. United are knackered, and also cannot afford to be knackered, since all attempts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rotate his squad appear to be doomed. In theory they have the advantage going into the last day, since they’re currently third and need only not lose to Leicester. But they’re going to have do to that at quarter-speed.

As for Chelsea, they need a point if United lose or draw, and Christian Pulisic is great. However, they cannot defend. Not even a bit. They have now conceded more goals (54) than any other team in the top half. More than Brighton, down in 16th. At least we can be sure that this is the plan, what with Timo Werner and (possibly) Kai Havertz on the way. Frank Lampard: the new Ozzie Ardiles.

Boing boing Baggies

West Brom are up! And the Warm-Up, though impeccably neutral, can’t help but be a little relieved for them. To have finished in third, after being in the top two since early October — after briefly leading the league by seven points — would have been astonishingly brutal.

But they’ve wobbled hard at the very end of the season, and last night’s 2-2 draw with QPR left the door open for Brentford. Luckily for Slaven Bilić’s boys, the Bees were having their own wobble at Griffin Park and lost to Barnsley. West Brom are up by two whole points. Easy, easy, as Bilić said afterwards:

You don’t know how exhausting it was this season. You can’t imagine how proud and happy I am. I managed my country for six years and I said no matter which club I manage, nothing will compare when you are manager of your national team. I can’t say it’s the same but I feel as proud as I felt then.

This is probably a particularly good year to skip the play-offs, given how compressed this season and next are going to be. It also means that West Brom are now the proud holders of one of English football’s most double-edged records. This is their fifth promotion to the Premier League, more than any other club. A full hand of boings.

Deforestation

The final day of The Championship season resembles nothing so much as a bar brawl, inspired not by booze but a cocktail of nerves and adrenaline. Everybody swinging wildly, some blows landing and some missing by miles, the whole place fizzing with action and energy and a total lack of logic or common sense.

And then, right at the end, Nottingham Forest get chucked through a window.

How Forest have contrived to miss the playoffs will baffle historians for generations to come. Safe in the play-offs since the turn of the year, they’ve taken just three points from their last six games. Even on the last day, they had a three point, six-goal gap to Swansea City. Then they lost 4-1 to Stoke, while the Welsh side beat Reading by the same score. And so, with appalling precision and by a single goal: seventh.

Even by the standards of the Championship, even by the standards of Forest, that amounts to a fresh new spin on having your heart kicked to pieces. If you know a Forest fan, maybe give them a hug, as soon as it's safe and socially acceptable to do so.

Something about the idea of West Brom without Chris Brunt feels deeply incorrect. He should be there; he’s been there since the dawn of time. Is there any chance he could just sit around on the bench, looking all Brunty? Or maybe slip into the Boiler Man costume?

Paul Pogba has won the World Cup, triumphed in Serie A four times, and been appointed a Chevalier of France’s Légion d’honneur. Steven Taylor has not, so far, done any of that. But when it comes to handling in the box and then pretending to be injured, there can only ever be one winner.

It’s worth having a read of David Conn’s Observer piece running through the various financial contortions that Leeds have been through since they fell out of the Premier League. The Warm-Up’s starting to think that football, as businesses go, is a bit of a strange one.

The Forward Sports Fund, the same Cayman Islands-registered company that had owned the club before, bought Leeds back from the administrators, again with Bates as the chairman and Shaun Harvey retained as the chief executive. […] Harvey, pressed by Damian Collins MP during a parliamentary inquiry into football governance in 2011, said that even he did not know who the owners were, as Forward Sports Fund was owned by discretionary trusts with unnamed beneficiaries.

Juventus can all but secure their ninth successive title against Udinese: a win will put them nine points clear of Atalanta with three games to play, with only Atalanta’s hilarious goal difference keeping the league alive.

Like the renegade master, Tom Adams will be back once again to bring you all Friday’s ill behaviour.

