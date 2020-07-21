Manchester United are good again, but David de Gea is 'rubbish'

A spate of errors from David de Gea means he is now "rubbish", according to Manchester United expert Daniel Harris.

The Spaniard is facing mounting criticism after some high-profile mistakes, the most recent coming in United’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

And Harris, speaking on Eurosport’s Game of Opinions podcast, did not hold back when discussing the Old Trafford stopper.

"In some ways I feel bad for him that he’s pissed away the best years of his career doing mainly nothing at United. Now United are getting good again and he’s rubbish," said Harris.

"Goalkeepers that throw them in regularly are rubbish and it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve saved the team in the past. Ultimately, goalkeepers are there not to chuck them in.

When I say David De Gea is rubbish, he’s obviously better than lots of other goalkeepers. But ultimately goalkeepers who are constantly responsible for goals a team concedes are rubbish.

"However good they’ve been in the past, even if they make a brilliant save now and again, you can’t have a goalkeeper hamstringing the team."

Is Henderson the answer?

Fortunately for United, there is an obvious replacement in Dean Henderson.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, helping them win promotion to the Premier League and aiding their unlikely European charge this season.

Fellow podcast guest Pete Hall spoke to former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Eric Steele about the De Gea-Henderson situation.

"His [Steele’s] solution is don’t let Henderson go out on loan again next season," said Hall.

"He’s got the experience from this season, bring him back and integrate him into the team slowly. Whether that means having him as a cup goalkeeper or playing him 13-14 times a season.

"It’s been done before. Marc-Andre ter Stegen in his first two years at Barcelona only played seven league games. He played a lot in the Champions League, he played a lot in the Copa del Rey. But he was integrated into the team slowly and that hasn’t exactly hampered his development, has it?

Dean Henderson Image credit: Getty Images

"So what United could do is bring Henderson back and say ‘look, you’re here to challenge De Gea. He is still No.1 but you have to try and prove yourself as better than what we’ve got’.

"If De Gea keeps on making the mistakes, make Henderson No.1."

Listen to the full episode of Game of Opinions now (unless you’re related to David de Gea, then probably swerve it)

