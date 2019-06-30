United to bid £50m for McGinn

The Sun carry a story suggesting that Manchester United are planning a bid for a player that few of their fans, and few fans of football, will ever have heard of. The paper claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Aston Villa’s 24-year-old midfielder John McGinn. The player only moved from Hibernian last year for less than £3 million, but the Norwegian wants him to take up a role in the middle of the pitch.

Paper Round’s view: A £50 million bid for a player who has yet to play in the top flight, only in the Championship and Scotland, is reckless. McGinn could be a world-beater, but for that money there are players who have shown more in tougher conditions, and with their determination to buy younger players only, there are younger players available too.

Video - Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves 01:25

Ashley shifts blame on Benitez departure

Mike Ashley is refusing to take the blame for the exit of Rafael Benitez, the fans’ favourite who was not given an extension on his contract at Newcastle United, according to the Mirror. The current owner claimed that Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan - in talks to buy Newcastle for £350 million - did not want Benitez to remain in charge, and would prefer to bring in Jose Mourinho or Arsene Wenger when he completes his takeover.

Paper Round’s view: Ashley should not be concerned about what Newcastle fans think. He has gone out of his way to make himself unpopular since he lost interest in football years ago, and no explanation is going to convince the fans he took the right decision. Should a billionaire take over this summer, then the prosaic football offered by Benitez would be a waste of money anyway.

Read the full story

Lampard to offer Hudson-Odoi new deal

Lampard has plenty to do when he is installed as Chelsea’s new manager. The Mail reports that one of his first tasks will be to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a five-year contract and to commit to working with the former Chelsea midfielder to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the league. Bayern Munich have had a £22 million bid rejected for the 18-year-old winger this summer, and could come back again in the winter transfer window.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (FC Chelsea)Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: With Chelsea’s transfer ban, they need as many players to remain at the club as they can pull off, and as Hudson-Odoi’s return from injury is going better than expected, he could have a major part to play this season. The transfer ban could end up being a boon to Chelsea in their quest to keep hold of the teenager, as they will be forced to give him more chances to impress.

Read the full story

Real Madrid to make Mane offer

The Express believes that Real Madrid will make an offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing Marco Asensio to the club this summer, and the 23-year-old forward would cost around £85 million. New Real boss is open to selling the Spanish international, but would want to include Mane in any deal.

Paper Round’s view: Asensio’s form seems to have slightly drifted away, while Mane is at the top of his game after a brilliant season when he was at the heart of much of Liverpool’s success. It might be the time to be ruthless and cut Mane with the expectation that he simply can’t keep up those performances, but it would be a brave manager to attempt such a thing.

Read the full story