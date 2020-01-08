The 22-year-old, valued in excess of £50 million, is being sought to add much-needed creativity to United’s ranks, according to ESPN. He has scored eight times for Ajax this season.

It is perhaps surprising that there were no concrete moves made for Van de Beek in the summer, especially after Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals saw Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt move to Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

However, with Ajax failing to qualify for the next round of the Champions League this season, a move away now looks likely.