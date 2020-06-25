Football
Premier League

Manchester United make first quintuple substitution

Manchester United subs socially distance

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester United carried out the first five-man substitution of the Premier League.

The quintuple change was made during the course of United's 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer introduced Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Odion Ighalo.

Off came Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and hat-trick scorer Anthony Martial.

The change from three to five maximum subs was introduced to help clubs manage the physical demands of Project Restart.

Players spent three months away from training as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, and had a shortened period to regain their fitness compared to regular pre-season.

Teams are also permitted two drinks breaks to cope with the heat.

